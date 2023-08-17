Subscribe
Nestor Bravo vs Will Madera weigh-in results

Most Valuable Prospects 2

Nestor Bravo weigh-in
Nestor Bravo | Sean Michael Ham / Premier Boxing Champions

Nestor Bravo and Will Madera battle it out on the top of “Most Valuable Prospects 2” card at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, August 18. The pair squares off in the 10-round super lightweight bout live on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 19.

Also on the card, Damian Lescaille faces Hugo Noriega in the 10-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Elijah Flores and Elijah Williams go head to head in the six-rounder at welterweight.

Get Bravo vs Madera fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Bravo vs Madera fight card

Main card

  • Nestor Bravo vs. Will Madera, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Continental Americas title
  • Damian Lescaille vs. Hugo Noriega, 10 rounds, welterweight – Continental Americas title
  • Elijah Flores vs. Elijah Williams, 6 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

  • Lorenzo Medina vs. Antonio Torres, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Antraveous Ingram vs. Orlenis Licea, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Julian Smith vs. Julio Rosa, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Alexander Rios Vega vs. Javier Ailla, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. Tarrethia Dixon, 4 rounds, super flyweight

