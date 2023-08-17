Oscar Collazo: It is a pride to fight & be the face of all Puerto Ricans

Oscar Collazo defends his WBO minimumweight title against Garen Diagan on Saturday, August 26 at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout live stream on DAZN.

Ahead of his first championship defense against Filipino contender Diagan (10-3, 5 KOs), Puerto Rican undefeated 26-year-old Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey held a media workout at Felix Pagán Pintor municipal gym located in Amelia at Guaynabo City.

Also partaking in the media workout was NABF titleholder Juan Carlos Camacho Jr (15-1 7 KOs), who faces Jorge Luis Orozco (17-3-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super flyweight. As well, former WBO light flyweight champion Angel Acosta (23-4, 22 KOs), who takes on former title challenger Carlos Buitrago (37-9-1, 21 KOs) in a 10-rounder at flyweight. Plus, Kiria Tapia (2-0), who meets Simone Aparecida in a six-round 130-pound contest.

Here is what the participants had to say:

Oscar Collazo, WBO minimumweight champion

“I am very happy, there is little time left and we are in the best condition for August 26 and everyone will see and we will defend our Championship in front of all my people.”

Oscar Collazo | Golden Boy

“For me it is a pride to fight and be the face of all Puerto Ricans, I look forward to seeing you all on August 26 at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum.”

Juan Carlos Camacho

“I feel in optimal conditions, I feel ready, crazy for the bell to ring on August 26 and to fight in front of all my people from Puerto Rico.”

Juan Carlos Camacho | Golden Boy

Juan Carlos Camacho | Golden Boy

“More than excited to star in another war between Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, all the time I am watching those great fights between Tito Trinidad and Miguel Cotto and I tell myself that one day I will be like them and on August 26 I will defend my hut and my WBC NABF Championship will stay on my island.”

Angel Acosta, former WBO light flyweight champion

“I am ready to come back big, I feel more mature and stronger. This rematch is going to end the same as the first or care without before. Carlos Buitrago has nothing to look for with me, he knows it and on August 26 at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum everyone will see it.”

Angel Acosta | Golden Boy

Angel Acosta | Golden Boy

Kiria Tapia

“I am happy and there is very little left for my third fight and fighting in front of my people motivates me, I feel super proud to be part of this great event. I feel ready to put on a big show and win big.”

Kiria Tapia | Golden Boy

Kiria Tapia | Golden Boy

In the UK and Australia, Collazo vs Diagan airs live on Sunday, August 27.