PFL 8 weigh-in results, Ferreira vs Greene – Playoff 2023

PFL 8: Ferreira vs Greene airs live on ESPN+ from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, August 18. The event features 2023 Playoff in the heavyweight and women’s featherweight classes. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Renan Ferreira and Maurice Greene battle it out at heavyweight. In the co-main event, Larissa Pacheco squares off against Olena Kolesnyk at women’s featherweight.

In another playoff at heavyweight, Denis Goltsov goes up against Jordan Heiderman. In the second playoff at women’s featherweight, Marina Mokhnatkina duels Amber Leibrock.

Get the full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, PFL 8: Ferreira vs Greene airs on Saturday, August 19 live on Stan Sport.

PFL 8 – 2023 PFL Playoff fight card

Main card

Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene – Heavyweight Playoff

Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk – Women’s Featherweight Playoff

Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman – Heavyweight Playoff

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock – Women’s Featherweight Playoff

Nathan Kelly vs. Damion Nelson

Prelims