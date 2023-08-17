Subscribe
UFC 292 Australia time: How to watch Sterling vs O’Malley – all states & territories

UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

How to live stream UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley Australia time confirmed
UFC championship belt | Benjamin Cooke/Throwdown Photography

UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley features two championship bouts at TD Garden in Boston, MA. The date and time when the fight card airs live on PPV in Australia is Sunday, August 20 at 12 pm AEST.

In the five-round all-American main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling faces No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley. Sterling (23-3) of Uniondale, New York makes the fourth defense of his belt. O’Malley (16-1, 1 NC) of Helena, Montana makes his first attempt to land the world title.

In the five-round co-main event, two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili (23-3) of China defends her title against No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos (13-2-1) of Brazil.

Also on the card, a pair of bantamweight bouts featuring Marlon Vera (20-8-1) of Ecuador up against Pedro Munhoz (20-7) of Brazil and Da’Mon Blackshear (14-5-1) versus fellow-American Mario Bautista (12-2). In addition, unbeaten Ian Garry (12-0) of Ireland and Neil Magny (28-11) of the United States battle it out at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 20 at 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $59.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 8:30 am AEST.

UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Brisbane QLD, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 12 pm AEST, in Adelaide SA and Darwin NT for 11:30 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 10 am AWST.

UFC 292 fight card

The full UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Weili Zhang vs. Amanda Lemos – Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title
  • Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry
  • Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista
  • Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

Preliminary card

  • Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
  • Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
  • Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh – The Ultimate Fighter 31 lightweight tournament final
  • Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson – The Ultimate Fighter 31 bantamweight tournament final

Early prelims

  • Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert
  • Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
  • Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

