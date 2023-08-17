Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 292 Embedded 3: What brings you to Boston? – I’m just hanging out

UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

MMANewsUFCVideos
Newswire

UFC 292 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 3 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, August 19. In the main event live on ESPN+ PPV, Aljamain Sterling defends his bantamweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley.

In Australia, UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos.

Also on the card, Neil Magny and Ian Garry battle it out at welterweight. As well, Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz square off at bantamweight. Plus, Da’Mon Blackshear meets Mario Bautista also at bantamweight.

Among the prelims, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman returns against Brad Tavares.

UFC 292 Embedded 3 features Marlon Vera, Chris Weidman, Ian Garry, Sean O’Malley, Amanda Lemos, Zhang Weili and Aljamain Sterling. ahead of their respective bouts.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley live on ESPN+ PPV

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.