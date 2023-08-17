UFC 292 Embedded 3: What brings you to Boston? – I’m just hanging out

UFC 292 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 3 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, August 19. In the main event live on ESPN+ PPV, Aljamain Sterling defends his bantamweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley.

In Australia, UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos.

Also on the card, Neil Magny and Ian Garry battle it out at welterweight. As well, Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz square off at bantamweight. Plus, Da’Mon Blackshear meets Mario Bautista also at bantamweight.

Among the prelims, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman returns against Brad Tavares.

UFC 292 Embedded 3 features Marlon Vera, Chris Weidman, Ian Garry, Sean O’Malley, Amanda Lemos, Zhang Weili and Aljamain Sterling. ahead of their respective bouts.