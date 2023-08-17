Subscribe
UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley pre-fight press conference

UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

UFC 292 pre-fight press conference is held ahead of the highly anticipated showdown at TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, August 19. In the all-American main event, Aljamain Sterling (23-3) of Uniondale, New York makes the fourth defense of his UFC bantamweight belt against No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley (16-1, 1 NC) of Helena, Montana. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili (23-3) of China defends her title against No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos (13-2-1) of Brazil. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Also on the UFC 292 PPV card, Neil Magny (28-11) of the United States takes on unbeaten Ian Garry (12-0) of Ireland at welterweight. As well, Da’Mon Blackshear (14-5-1) faces fellow-American Mario Bautista (12-2) at bantamweight. Plus, Ecuador’s Marlon Vera (20-8-1) and Brazil’s Pedro Munhoz (20-7) square off also at bantamweight.

