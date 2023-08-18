Galal Yafai and Tommy Frank square off at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Saturday, August 19. The all-British contest headlines the next edition of NXTGEN live stream on DAZN.

Ahead of their 10-round clash, the fighters hosted a press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

Unbeaten Galal Yafai (4-0, 3 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC International flyweight title. 30-year-old hometown favorite and 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist won his previous bout in April via fourth-round TKO against Moises Calleros. Sheffield’s 30-year-old former Commonwealth champion Tommy Frank (15-3-1, 3 KOs) lost his previous bout in May via ten-round TKO against Jay Harris.

Here is what the participants had to say:

Galal Yafai

“Thanks to everyone for coming. I don’t usually stay in Birmingham too long, but it’s my home city. I’m always training in Sheffield. I’m excited I get to fight in Birmingham. I’ve fought all over the world. It’s my first time in ten years fighting here so I’m looking to put on a show on Saturday. I’ve fought all over the world – Russians, Kazakhs, the Mexicans that you put me in with – I’m sick of them now. We’ve got Tommy Frank here now. I’ve known Tommy for a while. I’ve seen him box. He’s a good fighter.”

“I want to say he’s underestimating me as a professional fighter. I heard something about how they think I’m a good amateur fighter but not a good professional fighter just yet. We’ll see on Saturday. I think I’m ready for those world level opportunities now but it’s just the experience. Quality-wise, I’m just as good as the top guys in the division but they’ve got experience – 19/20 fights.”

“Can Tommy get that out of me on Saturday? We’ll have to wait and see won’t we. There’s always pressure. I love boxing. Tommy doesn’t have any pressure on him. He’s expected to lose. Every top athlete has to deal with pressure.”

Galal Yafai and Tommy Frank go face to face at the press conference ahead of their bout at NXTGEN at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on August 19, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Tommy Frank

“It’s just a massive opportunity for me. It’s the opportunity to change my life in many ways on Saturday night. Obviously Galal is an Olympic gold medallist, been there and done it as an amateur. He won a WBC International title in his first fight. He’s had four ten round fights and he’s a very accomplished fighter. He’s from a boxing family, he’s been there and done it.”

“I don’t know if he’s going to be the toughest but he’s definitely going to be the the most quality and the fighter with the most pedigree that I’ve fought.”

“I just believe it’s everything for a reason. I believe I’ve got this opportunity for a reason. Coming off a loss I didn’t think I was going to get it. I did get it and I just believe this is a chance of a lifetime. Ultimately, I want a call back from you [Eddie Hearn] to get on more of these shows.”

In Australia, Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank airs live on Sunday, August 20.