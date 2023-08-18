Subscribe
Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank weigh-in results

Galal Yafai (4-0, 3 KOs) and Tommy Frank (15-3-1, 3 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Saturday, August 19. The contest features 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist and hometown favorite defending his WBC International flyweight belt against former Commonwealth champion of Sheffield. The all-British bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 20.

In the co-main event, Cyrus Pattinson (6-0, 4 KOs) of Newcastle, Tyne and Wear faces Conah Walker (11-2-1, 3 KOs) of Wolverhampton, West Midlands. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Also on the card, Solomon Dacres (6-0, 2 KOs) takes on Chris Thompson (12-4-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight bout. As well, Jordan Flynn (9-0, 1 KOs) meets Kane Baker (19-10-1, 1 KOs) in a 10-round British super featherweight title eliminator. Plus, Khaleel Majid (10-0, 3 KOs) duels Alessandro Fersula (9-4, 1 KOs) in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

Get Yafai vs Frank full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Yafai vs Frank fight card

  • Galal Yafai vs. Tommy Frank, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title
  • Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. Conah Walker, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Solomon Dacres vs. Chris Thompson, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker, 10 rounds, super featherweight – English super featherweight title eliminator
  • Khaleel Majid vs. Alessandro Fersula, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Aaron Bowen vs. Wilmer Baron, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Muhammad Mustafa Ali vs. Francisco Rodriguez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Sahil Khan vs. Sean Jackson, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Michel Gonxhe, 4 rounds, lightweight

