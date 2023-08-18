Glory 87 Rotterdam weigh-in results

Kickboxing event Glory 87 airs live from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, August 19. The fight card features a series of bouts, a five-round championship clash and a four-main heavyweight knockout tournament.

A day before the fight show, the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The championship bout pits reigning lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati (24-4, 9 KO) against challenger Kaito Ono (51-6-1, 22 KO).

In one of the tournament semi-finals Mohamed Amine (29-5, 16 KO) squares off against Bahram Rajabzadeh (62-1, 56 KO). In another semi-final, Uku Jurjendal (18-7, 14 KO) goes up against Martin Terpstra (21-5, 11 KO). The winners of these bouts are scheduled to face one another in the final contest of the evening.

Get Glory 87 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Glory 87 fight card

Main card

Winner of semi-final 1 vs. winner of semi-final 2 – heavyweight tournament final

Tyjani Beztati vs. Kaito Ono – Beztati’s GLORY lightweight title

Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun – middleweight

Murthel Groenhart vs. Cihad Akipa – welterweight

Jan Kaffa vs. Mohamed El Hammouti – featherweight

Uku Jurjendal vs. Martin Terpstra – heavyweight tournament semi-final 1

Mohamed Amine vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh – heavyweight tournament semi-final 2

Prelims