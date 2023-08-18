Glory Kickboxing announced its debut in Bulgaria, scheduled for Saturday, October 7 with Glory 89 taking place at Arena Burgas in Burgas. On the top of fight card Stoyan Koprivlenski battles it out in front of his hometown crowd against Romanian lightweight Sorin Caliniuc.

Stoyan Koprivlenski (18-6, 6 KO) is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats. The 29-year-old was in action last December in Tokyo, where he dropped a split decision against Kaito Ono. In October 2022 at Collision 4 in Arnhem, Holland he lost the trilogy fight against Tyjani Beztati also by SD.

Sorin Caliniuc (11-1) lost his previous bout in February in Essen, Germany by split decision against Arman Hambaryan and suffered his first career defeat. Last September, the 27-year-old native of Bucharest defeated Jordi Requejo by unanimous decision.

The event is also set to feature a special qualifier fight for the Heavyweight Grand Prix. The names of participants and other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

“I am really excited to help bring Glory to Bulgaria for the very first time,” said Elena Taneva, BFA co-owner. “Together with the Bulgarian Fight Alliance, we will stage the most exciting kickboxing event ever seen in this part of the world. We cannot wait to welcome fans of GLORY and of kickboxing to the Burgas Arena on October 7.”

“We have been all over the world with Glory and I am happy to break new ground with Glory 89 in Bulgaria and in partnership with the city of Burgas and the BFA.” said Scott Rudmann, Glory Executive Vice-Chairman. “2023 has been a year of tremendous growth for Glory with the return of Badr Hari leading to a sold-out event in Paris in September, the huge success of Collision 5, and the return of the 8-man Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix this December. It may surprise some fans but Bulgaria has a strong community of talented combat sports athletes – half of the Glory 89 fight card will be a showcase of such talent. Its going to be a whale of an event and it’s Time for Glory!”

In Australia, Glory 89: Koprivlenski vs Caliniuc airs live on Sunday, October 8.