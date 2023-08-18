UFC 292 Embedded 4: It’s striker versus grappler at its finest

UFC 292 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 4 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, August 19. On the top of fight card live on ESPN+ PPV, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley.

In Australia, UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, two-time strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her belt against No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos.

Also on the card, Neil Magny and Ian Garry square off at welterweight. As well, Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz meet at bantamweight. Plus, Da’Mon Blackshear goes up against Mario Bautista also at bantamweight.

Among the prelims, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman makes his Octagon return against Brad Tavares.

UFC 292 Embedded 4 features Marlon Vera, Chris Weidman, Ian Garry, Sean O’Malley, Amanda Lemos, Zhang Weili and Aljamain Sterling ahead of their respective bouts.