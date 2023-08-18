UFC 292 weigh-in results, Sterling vs O’Malley

UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs live on pay-per-view from TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, August 19. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3) of Uniondale, New York makes the fourth defense of his title against No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley (16-1, 1 NC) of Helena, Montana. The all-American bout is scheduled for five rounds.
In the co-main event, China’s Zhang Weili (23-3) defends her UFC women’s strawweight belt against Brazil’s No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos (13-2-1). The bout is scheduled for five rounds.
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 292 live on ESPN+ PPV.
In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.
Get UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC 292 fight card
Main card
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title
- Weili Zhang vs. Amanda Lemos – Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title
- Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry
- Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista
- Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz
Preliminary card
- Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
- Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
- Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh – The Ultimate Fighter 31 lightweight tournament final
- Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson – The Ultimate Fighter 31 bantamweight tournament final
Early prelims
- Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
- Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz