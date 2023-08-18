UFC 292 weigh-in results, Sterling vs O’Malley

UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs live on pay-per-view from TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, August 19. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3) of Uniondale, New York makes the fourth defense of his title against No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley (16-1, 1 NC) of Helena, Montana. The all-American bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, China’s Zhang Weili (23-3) defends her UFC women’s strawweight belt against Brazil’s No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos (13-2-1). The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 292 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 292 fight card

Main card

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Amanda Lemos – Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

Preliminary card

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh – The Ultimate Fighter 31 lightweight tournament final

Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson – The Ultimate Fighter 31 bantamweight tournament final

Early prelims