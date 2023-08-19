Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank prelims

Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank free prelims air live from Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Saturday, August 19, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, lightweight Ibraheem Sulaimaan and bantamweight Sahil Khan make their respective pro boxing debuts in four-round bouts against Michel Gonxhe (5-4-1) and Sean Jackson (0-14-1). As well, Aaron Bowen (2-0, 1 KOs) takes on Wilmer Baron (6-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Muhammad Mustafa Ali (2-0) faces Francisco Rodriguez (1-16, 1 KOS) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight.

In the 10-round main event, 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist and hometown favorite Galal Yafai (4-0, 3 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight title against Sheffield’s former Commonwealth champion Tommy Frank (15-3-1, 3 KOs).

In the 10-round co-main event, Cyrus Pattinson (6-0, 4 KOs) of Newcastle, Tyne and Wear meets Conah Walker (11-2-1, 3 KOs) of Wolverhampton, West Midlands. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBA International welterweight title.

In Australia, Yafai vs Frank airs live on Sunday, August 20.