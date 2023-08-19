Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank prelims

Before The Bell

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank free prelims air live from Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Saturday, August 19, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, lightweight Ibraheem Sulaimaan and bantamweight Sahil Khan make their respective pro boxing debuts in four-round bouts against Michel Gonxhe (5-4-1) and Sean Jackson (0-14-1). As well, Aaron Bowen (2-0, 1 KOs) takes on Wilmer Baron (6-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Muhammad Mustafa Ali (2-0) faces Francisco Rodriguez (1-16, 1 KOS) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight.

In the 10-round main event, 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist and hometown favorite Galal Yafai (4-0, 3 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight title against Sheffield’s former Commonwealth champion Tommy Frank (15-3-1, 3 KOs).

In the 10-round co-main event, Cyrus Pattinson (6-0, 4 KOs) of Newcastle, Tyne and Wear meets Conah Walker (11-2-1, 3 KOs) of Wolverhampton, West Midlands. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBA International welterweight title.

In Australia, Yafai vs Frank airs live on Sunday, August 20.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley live on ESPN+ PPV

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.