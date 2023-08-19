Subscribe
Jesus Ramos primed for ring return – ‘I’m back to 100 percent’

Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr was heartbroken when an injury forced for him to withdraw from the Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford mega-fight card on July 29, but the 22-year-old has fully recovered and is ready to put on another entertaining show for the fans.

“El Mono” has resumed full-time training in his hometown of Casa Grande, Arizona, and is feeling great in the gym.

“I was devastated when I wasn’t able to fight on July 29 due to the injury I sustained in my last training camp,” Ramos said. “I’m back to 100 percent and feeling better than ever in training.”

Ramos made his 2023 debut in March, scoring a seventh round stoppage over Joey Spencer on the undercard of the David Benavidez-Caleb Plant PPV undercard to move his record to a perfect 20-0.

He and his team are looking forward to being back on the big stage soon and continuing his current run of three straight PPV card appearances.

