Glory 87 airs live stream from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, August 19. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts, a five-round championship clash and a four-man heavyweight knockout tournament.

Reigning lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati (24-4, 9 KO) of Morocco defends his belt against Kaito Ono (48-6-1, 21 KO) of Japan. The five-round championship bout serves as the co-main event.

In one of the semi-final bouts of the tournament, Uku Jurjendal (18-7, 14 KO) of Estonia faces off Martin Terpstra (21-5, 11 KO) of Netherlands. In another semi-final bout, Bahram Rajabzadeh (63-1, 57 KO) of Azerbaijan takes on Mohamed Amine (29-5, 16 KO) of Morocco. The winners of these bouts square of in the final, serving as the main event.

Also on the card, Michael Boapeah (15-3-1) of Ghana and Sergej Braun (43-12, 27 KO) of Germany battle it out at middleweight. As well, former welterweight champion Murthel Groenhart (69-26-3, 40 KO) of Suriname goes up against Cihad Akipa (49-11, 18 KO) of Germany.

Plus, Jan Kaffa (19-3, 7 KO) of Netherlands and Mohamed El Hammouti (7-1, 4 KO) of Morocco go head to head at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 20.

Glory 87 Rotterdam – how to watch & start time

Netherlands

Broadcast: Videoland

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 8 pm CEST

Prelims: 7 pm CEST

USA and UK

Broadcast: Glory Fights

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST

Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: Glory Fights

Date: Sunday, August 20

Time: 4 am AEST

Prelims: 3 am AEST

Glory 87 Rotterdam results

Get Glory 87 Rotterdam full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Winner of semi-final 1 vs. winner of semi-final 2 – heavyweight tournament final

Tyjani Beztati vs. Kaito Ono – Beztati’s GLORY lightweight title

Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun – middleweight

Murthel Groenhart vs. Cihad Akipa – welterweight

Jan Kaffa vs. Mohamed El Hammouti – featherweight

Mohamed Amine vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh – heavyweight tournament semi-final 2

Uku Jurjendal vs. Martin Terpstra – heavyweight tournament semi-final 1

Prelims