Glory 87 results, time, live stream, how to watch, knockout tourney, Beztati vs Ono

Glory 87 Rotterdam

Glory 87 airs live stream from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, August 19. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts, a five-round championship clash and a four-man heavyweight knockout tournament.

Reigning lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati (24-4, 9 KO) of Morocco defends his belt against Kaito Ono (48-6-1, 21 KO) of Japan. The five-round championship bout serves as the co-main event.

In one of the semi-final bouts of the tournament, Uku Jurjendal (18-7, 14 KO) of Estonia faces off Martin Terpstra (21-5, 11 KO) of Netherlands. In another semi-final bout, Bahram Rajabzadeh (63-1, 57 KO) of Azerbaijan takes on Mohamed Amine (29-5, 16 KO) of Morocco. The winners of these bouts square of in the final, serving as the main event.

Also on the card, Michael Boapeah (15-3-1) of Ghana and Sergej Braun (43-12, 27 KO) of Germany battle it out at middleweight. As well, former welterweight champion Murthel Groenhart (69-26-3, 40 KO) of Suriname goes up against Cihad Akipa (49-11, 18 KO) of Germany.

Plus, Jan Kaffa (19-3, 7 KO) of Netherlands and Mohamed El Hammouti (7-1, 4 KO) of Morocco go head to head at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 20.

Glory 87 Rotterdam – how to watch & start time

Netherlands

Broadcast: Videoland
Date: Saturday, August 19
Time: 8 pm CEST
Prelims: 7 pm CEST

USA and UK

Broadcast: Glory Fights
Date: Saturday, August 19
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST
Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: Glory Fights
Date: Sunday, August 20
Time: 4 am AEST
Prelims: 3 am AEST

Glory 87 Rotterdam results

Get Glory 87 Rotterdam full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Winner of semi-final 1 vs. winner of semi-final 2 – heavyweight tournament final
  • Tyjani Beztati vs. Kaito Ono – Beztati’s GLORY lightweight title
  • Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun – middleweight
  • Murthel Groenhart vs. Cihad Akipa – welterweight
  • Jan Kaffa vs. Mohamed El Hammouti – featherweight
  • Mohamed Amine vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh – heavyweight tournament semi-final 2
  • Uku Jurjendal vs. Martin Terpstra – heavyweight tournament semi-final 1

Prelims

  • Imad Hadar vs. Bartosz Muszynski – middleweight
  • Nikola Filipovic vs. Cristian Ristea – heavyweight tournament reserve fight

