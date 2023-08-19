Glory 87 airs live stream from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, August 19. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts, a five-round championship clash and a four-man heavyweight knockout tournament.
Reigning lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati (24-4, 9 KO) of Morocco defends his belt against Kaito Ono (48-6-1, 21 KO) of Japan. The five-round championship bout serves as the co-main event.
In one of the semi-final bouts of the tournament, Uku Jurjendal (18-7, 14 KO) of Estonia faces off Martin Terpstra (21-5, 11 KO) of Netherlands. In another semi-final bout, Bahram Rajabzadeh (63-1, 57 KO) of Azerbaijan takes on Mohamed Amine (29-5, 16 KO) of Morocco. The winners of these bouts square of in the final, serving as the main event.
Also on the card, Michael Boapeah (15-3-1) of Ghana and Sergej Braun (43-12, 27 KO) of Germany battle it out at middleweight. As well, former welterweight champion Murthel Groenhart (69-26-3, 40 KO) of Suriname goes up against Cihad Akipa (49-11, 18 KO) of Germany.
Plus, Jan Kaffa (19-3, 7 KO) of Netherlands and Mohamed El Hammouti (7-1, 4 KO) of Morocco go head to head at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 20.
Glory 87 Rotterdam – how to watch & start time
Netherlands
Broadcast: Videoland
Date: Saturday, August 19
Time: 8 pm CEST
Prelims: 7 pm CEST
USA and UK
Broadcast: Glory Fights
Date: Saturday, August 19
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST
Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: Glory Fights
Date: Sunday, August 20
Time: 4 am AEST
Prelims: 3 am AEST
Glory 87 Rotterdam results
Get Glory 87 Rotterdam full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Winner of semi-final 1 vs. winner of semi-final 2 – heavyweight tournament final
- Tyjani Beztati vs. Kaito Ono – Beztati’s GLORY lightweight title
- Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun – middleweight
- Murthel Groenhart vs. Cihad Akipa – welterweight
- Jan Kaffa vs. Mohamed El Hammouti – featherweight
- Mohamed Amine vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh – heavyweight tournament semi-final 2
- Uku Jurjendal vs. Martin Terpstra – heavyweight tournament semi-final 1
Prelims
- Imad Hadar vs. Bartosz Muszynski – middleweight
- Nikola Filipovic vs. Cristian Ristea – heavyweight tournament reserve fight