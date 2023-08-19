Galal Yafai and Tommy Frank battle it out in the main event live stream from Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Saturday, August 19. The contest features local favorite and 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist defending his WBC International flyweight title against former Commonwealth champion of Sheffield. The all-British championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, August 20.

30-year-old Yafai (4-0, 3 KOs) makes the third defense of his belt. 30-year-old Frank (15-3-1, 3 KOs) looks to rebound from the defeat and claim the title.

The co-main event features Cyrus Pattinson (6-0, 4 KOs) of Newcastle, Tyne and Wear up against Conah Walker (11-2-1, 3 KOs) of Wolverhampton, West Midlands. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout with the WBA International welterweight title on the line.

Among Yafai vs Frank undercard bouts, Solomon Dacres (6-0, 2 KOs) of Warley, West Midlands and Chris Thompson (12-4-1, 7 KOs) of Gauteng, South Africa go head to head in a 10-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Khaleel Majid (10-0, 3 KOs) of Bolton, Lancashire and Alessandro Fersula (9-4, 1 KOs) of Roma, Italy meet in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

Plus, Jordan Flynn (9-0, 1 KOs) of Oxford, Oxfordshire and Kane Baker (19-10-1, 1 KOs) of Birmingham, West Midlands duel in a 10-round British super featherweight title eliminator. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 4:30 pm BST / 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, August 20

Time: 4 am AEST

Prelims: 1:30 am AEST

Yafai vs Frank fight card

Get Yafai vs Frank full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Galal Yafai vs. Tommy Frank, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. Conah Walker, 10 rounds, welterweight – WBA International welterweight title

Solomon Dacres vs. Chris Thompson, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Khaleel Majid vs. Alessandro Fersula, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker, 10 rounds, super featherweight – English super featherweight title eliminator

Undercard

Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Michel Gonxhe, 4 rounds, lightweight

Aaron Bowen vs. Wilmer Baron, 6 rounds, middleweight

Sahil Khan vs. Sean Jackson, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Muhammad Mustafa Ali vs. Francisco Rodriguez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank results