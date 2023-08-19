Nestor Bravo (21-0, 15 KOs) and Will Madera (17-2-3, 10 KOs) square off in the “Most Valuable Prospects 2” main event live stream from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, August 18. The contest pits Arecibo, Puerto Rico’s undefeated 29-year-old against 32-year-old of Albany, New York. The pair battles it out for WBA Continental Americas super lightweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 19.

The co-main event features Damian Lescaille (4-0, 3 KOs) of Camaguey, Cuba up against Hugo Noriega (8-0, 5 KOs) of Miami, Florida. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with WBA Continental Americas welterweight title at stake.

In the telecast opener Elijah Flores (5-0, 2 KOs) of The Bronx, New York and Elijah Williams (6-0, 2KOs) of Newburgh, New York meet in the six-rounder at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Most Valuable Prospects 2: Bravo vs Madera start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, August 18

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Bravo vs Madera fight card

Get Bravo vs Madera full fight card and stay tuned for Most Valuable Prospects 2 results below.

Main card

Nestor Bravo vs. Will Madera, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Continental Americas title

Damian Lescaille vs. Hugo Noriega, 10 rounds, welterweight – Continental Americas title

Elijah Flores vs. Elijah Williams, 6 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. Tarrethia Dixon, 4 rounds, super flyweight

Julian Smith vs. Julio Rosa, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Lorenzo Medina vs. Antonio Torres, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Alexander Rios Vega vs. Javier Ailla, 6 rounds, lightweight

Antraveous Ingram vs. Orlenis Licea, 4 rounds, middleweight

Most Valuable Prospects 2 results