PFL 8: Ferreira vs Greene airs live stream from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, August 18. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts in the heavyweight and women’s featherweight classes, continuing 2023 Playoff. The winners advance to PFL World Championship with $1 million at stake.

In the main event, Renan Ferreira and Maurice Greene square off at heavyweight. In the co-main event, Larissa Pacheco and Olena Kolesnyk go head to head at women’s featherweight.

Also on the card, Denis Goltsov and Jordan Heiderman meet in another playoff at heavyweight. As well, Marina Mokhnatkina and Amber Leibrock battle it out in the second playoff at women’s featherweight. In addition, Nathan Kelly and Damion Nelson duel in a showcase bout at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 19.

PFL 8: Ferreira vs Greene start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, August 18

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST

Prelims: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 8: Ferreira vs Greene from practically anywhere.

PFL 8 results

Get PFL 8: Ferreira vs Greene full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene – Heavyweight Playoff

Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk – Women’s Featherweight Playoff

Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman – Heavyweight Playoff

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock – Women’s Featherweight Playoff

Nathan Kelly vs. Damion Nelson

Prelims