PFL 8 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Ferreira vs Greene – 2023 Playoff

2023 PFL Playoff

Stream PFL 8 Ferreira vs Greene live results from New York
Renan Ferreira and Maurice Greene go face to face at the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of their main event bout at PFL 8, 2023 Playoff, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, USA on Friday, August 18, 2023 | PFL MMA

PFL 8: Ferreira vs Greene airs live stream from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, August 18. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts in the heavyweight and women’s featherweight classes, continuing 2023 Playoff. The winners advance to PFL World Championship with $1 million at stake.

In the main event, Renan Ferreira and Maurice Greene square off at heavyweight. In the co-main event, Larissa Pacheco and Olena Kolesnyk go head to head at women’s featherweight.

Also on the card, Denis Goltsov and Jordan Heiderman meet in another playoff at heavyweight. As well, Marina Mokhnatkina and Amber Leibrock battle it out in the second playoff at women’s featherweight. In addition, Nathan Kelly and Damion Nelson duel in a showcase bout at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 19.

PFL 8: Ferreira vs Greene start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, August 18
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, August 19
Time: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST
Prelims: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 8: Ferreira vs Greene from practically anywhere.

PFL 8 results

Get PFL 8: Ferreira vs Greene full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene – Heavyweight Playoff
  • Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk – Women’s Featherweight Playoff
  • Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman – Heavyweight Playoff
  • Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock – Women’s Featherweight Playoff
  • Nathan Kelly vs. Damion Nelson

Prelims

  • Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii
  • Kaytlin Neil vs. Maira Mazar
  • Louie Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley

