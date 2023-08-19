UFC 292 Embedded 5: Fighting for ‘Sugar’ belt

UFC 292 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 5 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, August 19. In the main event live on ESPN+ PPV, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling makes the fourth defense of his belt against No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley.

In Australia, UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, two-time women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her title against No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos.

Also on the card, Ian Garry and Neil Magny square off at welterweight. As well, Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz battle it out at bantamweight. Plus, Da’Mon Blackshear and Mario Bautista meet also at bantamweight.

Among the prelims, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman returns against Brad Tavares.

UFC 292 Embedded 5 features the fighters undergoing final preparations ahead of their bouts, doing media and partaking in the final pre-fight press conference.