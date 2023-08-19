Subscribe
UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff

UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs live on ESPN+ PPV from TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, August 19. Ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters featured on the card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

In the five-round main event, current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3) of Uniondale, New York makes the fourth defense of his belt against No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley (16-1, 1 NC) of Helena, Montana.

In the five-round co-main event, Zhang Weili (23-3) of China defends her UFC women’s strawweight title against No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos (13-2-1) of Brazil.

Get UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley full fight card and start time.

