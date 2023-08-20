Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley squared off in the main event of UFC 292 live stream on ESPN+ PPV from TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, August 19. The all-American contest featured reigning bantamweight champion making the fourth defense of his title against No. 2-ranked contender.
The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. O’Malley dropped Sterling to the canvas with a big right and kept pouring punches all way until the moment the referee called it a day. The official time of stoppage was 51 seconds into the second round.
With the victory by TKO, Sean O’Malley became a new UFC bantamweight champion. The 28-year-old of Helena, Montana improved to 17-1, 1 NC and secured his second win in a row.
In his post-fight interview, O’Malley called out Marlon Vera (won his bout at UFC 292 by unanimous decision against Pedro Munhoz) for the rematch in December. “Chito” won their first fight in August 2020 via first-round TKO.
34-year-old Aljamain Sterling of Uniondale, New York dropped to 23-4 and lost the title. The defeat snapped his nine-win streak.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 20 on Kayo.
Check out Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
