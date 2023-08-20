Subscribe
Conah Walker dominates & stops Cyrus Pattinson in eight rounds

NXTGEN: Yafai vs Frank

Parviz Iskenderov
Conah Walker defeats Cyrus Pattinson by RTD in Round 8
Conah Walker victorious over Cyrus Pattinson at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on August 19, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Conah Walker claimed the win and handed Cyrus Pattinson his first career defeat, when the pair squared off at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Saturday, August 19. The welterweight bout served as the co-feature on the NXTGEN card, topped by Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 20.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. Walker came out on top via eighth-round RTD, sending Pattinson to the canvas three times and forcing his corner to call it a day.

With the victory, Conah Walker improved to 12-2-1, 4 KOs and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in March. The 28-year-old of Wolverhampton, West Midlands also landed the WBA International belt.

Cyrus Pattinson dropped to 6-1, 4 KOs. The 29-year-old of Newcastle, Tyne and Wear collected his first defeat.

Conah Walker vs Cyrus Pattinson video highlights

Get NXTGEN: Yafai vs Frank full fight card results.

