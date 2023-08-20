Conah Walker dominates & stops Cyrus Pattinson in eight rounds

Conah Walker claimed the win and handed Cyrus Pattinson his first career defeat, when the pair squared off at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Saturday, August 19. The welterweight bout served as the co-feature on the NXTGEN card, topped by Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 20.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. Walker came out on top via eighth-round RTD, sending Pattinson to the canvas three times and forcing his corner to call it a day.

With the victory, Conah Walker improved to 12-2-1, 4 KOs and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in March. The 28-year-old of Wolverhampton, West Midlands also landed the WBA International belt.

Cyrus Pattinson dropped to 6-1, 4 KOs. The 29-year-old of Newcastle, Tyne and Wear collected his first defeat.

Conah Walker vs Cyrus Pattinson video highlights

A crisp right hand from Conah Walker sends @CyrusRamone to the canvas ?#YafaiFrank pic.twitter.com/cxhgUWxymP — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 19, 2023

Conah Walker sends @CyrusRamone to the canvas for the second time.



Is an upset brewing in Birmingham? ?



Find out NOW on https://t.co/FoiaUucafv. #YafaiFrank pic.twitter.com/LCOFlFgg6J — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 19, 2023

Conah Walker and @CyrusRamone leaving it all inside the ring ?#YafaiFrank pic.twitter.com/US6DD47hmy — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 19, 2023

This final flurry by Conah Walker forced Cyrus Pattinson's corner to stop the fight ?



A big upset in Birmingham ?#YafaiFrank pic.twitter.com/mbrtEZ3OxS — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 19, 2023

