Galal Yafai stops Tommy Frank in first round

Galal Yafai successfully retained his WBC International flyweight belt when he faced Tommy Frank at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Saturday, August 19. The pair battled it out on the top of Matchroom’s NXTGEN card live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 20.

The scheduled for 10 rounds all-British bout didn’t go the distance. Local favorite and 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist defeated former Commonwealth champion of Sheffield via TKO, sending him to the canvas along the way. The fight was stopped at 1 minute and 40 seconds into the first round after the latter’s corner threw in the towel.

With the victory, 30-year-old Galal Yafai made the third successful defense of his title and improved to 5-0, 4 KOs. 30-year-old Frank dropped to 15-4-1, 3 KOs and suffered his second defeat in a row.

Galal Yafai TKO’s Tommy Frank in first round

??? @galal_yafai demolishes Tommy Frank in the very first round ? #YafaiFrank live on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/6mAzNDEixe — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 19, 2023

