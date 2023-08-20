Subscribe
Gregory Rodrigues TKO’s Denis Tiuliulin with elbows in first round at UFC 292

UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

Gregory Rodrigues dominated and stopped Denis Tiuliulin on Saturday, August 19 at TD Garden in Boston, MA. The bout was featured on the UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley preliminary card, leading to the pay-per-view action live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

Having his opponent pinned faced down to the ground, the Brazilian middleweight claimed the win via TKO, delivering big elbows. The referee stopped the fight at 1 minute and 43 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Rodrigues improved to 14-5. The 31-year-old Porto Velho, Rondonia also rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in January.

35-year-old Tiuliulin dropped to 10-8 and lost the second fight in a row.

Get UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley full fight card results.

