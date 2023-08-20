Subscribe
Jordan Flynn vs Kane Baker 2 – English title eliminator ends in draw

NXTGEN: Yafai vs Frank

Parviz Iskenderov
Jordan Flynn vs Kane Baker ends in draw
Jordan Flynn and Kane Baker squared off in the English super featherweight title eliminator at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on August 19, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jordan Flynn and Kane Baker squared off in the rematch at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Saturday, August 19. The bout kicked off the NXTGEN main card, topped by Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 20.

Flynn defeated Baker in their first fight in April via a 77-75 score after eight rounds. Their second clash, serving as the British super featherweight title eliminator, also went the full distance.

No winner was announced after 10 rounds with a 94-94 score declaring a draw.

Oxford, Oxfordshire’s Jordan Flynn (9-0-1, 1 KOs), who scored a knockdown in Round 2, collected his first draw and remained unbeaten. Kane Baker of Birmingham, West Midlands has an updated record of 19-10-2, 1 KOs.

Jordan Flynn vs Kane Baker 2 fight video highlights

Get NXTGEN: Yafai vs Frank full fight card results.

