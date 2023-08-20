Karine Silva came out on top when she faced Maryna Moroz at UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley live from TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, August 19. The early preliminary card bout at women’s flyweight kicked off the night of MMA action leading to the main card live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

The Brazilian fighter defeated her opponent from Ukraine, forcing her to tap out via guillotine choke. The fight was stopped at 4 minutes and 59 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, 29-year-old Karine Silva of Dourados, Mato Grosso Do Sul improved to 17-4 and secured her eighth straight victory. 31-year-old Maryna Moroz of Vilnohirsk dropped to 11-5 and suffered her second defeat in a row.

KARINE SILVA GOT THE TAP WITH ONE SECOND LEFT ? #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/voCA4taoZ1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 19, 2023

