Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Khaleel Majid drops Alessandro Fersula in first round, wins by decision

NXTGEN: Yafai vs Frank

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Khaleel Majid defeats Alessandro Fersula by points
Khaleel Majid and Alessandro Fersula in their bout at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on August 19, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Khaleel Majid came out victorious when he faced Alessandro Fersula at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Saturday, August 19. The pair battled it out on the NXTGEN card, headlined by Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 20.

The scheduled for eight rounds super lightweight bout went the full distance. On his way to victory via a 78-73 score, Majid sent Fersula to the canvas with a flurry of punches at the end of Round 1.

With the win, 26-year-old Khaleel Majid of Bolton, Lancashire remained undefeated and improved to 11-0, 3 KOs. 30-year-old Alessandro Fersula of Roma, Italy dropped to 9-5, 1 KOs and suffered his second defeat in a row.

Get NXTGEN: Yafai vs Frank full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley live on ESPN+ PPV

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.