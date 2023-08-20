Khaleel Majid came out victorious when he faced Alessandro Fersula at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Saturday, August 19. The pair battled it out on the NXTGEN card, headlined by Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 20.

The scheduled for eight rounds super lightweight bout went the full distance. On his way to victory via a 78-73 score, Majid sent Fersula to the canvas with a flurry of punches at the end of Round 1.

With the win, 26-year-old Khaleel Majid of Bolton, Lancashire remained undefeated and improved to 11-0, 3 KOs. 30-year-old Alessandro Fersula of Roma, Italy dropped to 9-5, 1 KOs and suffered his second defeat in a row.

Get NXTGEN: Yafai vs Frank full fight card results.