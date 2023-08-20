Subscribe
Kurt Holobaugh submits Austin Hubbard at UFC 292 to win TUF 31 lightweight tournament final

UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

Parviz Iskenderov

Kurt Holobaugh became TUF 31 lightweight winner when he faced Austin Hubbard at TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, August 19. The contest was featured on the UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley preliminary card, leading to the PPV live on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

Holobaugh defeated Austin Hubbard via triangle choke, forcing him to tap out at 2 minutes and 39 seconds into the second round. With the victory by submission, the 36-year-old native of Denham Springs, Louisiana made his successful Octagon debut, secured the third win in a row and improved to 19-7, 1 NC.

31-year-old Hubbard of Sterling, Illinois dropped to 17. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

Kurt Holobaugh submits Austin Hubbard in second round at UFC 292

Get UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley full fight card results.

