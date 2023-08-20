Kurt Holobaugh became TUF 31 lightweight winner when he faced Austin Hubbard at TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, August 19. The contest was featured on the UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley preliminary card, leading to the PPV live on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

Holobaugh defeated Austin Hubbard via triangle choke, forcing him to tap out at 2 minutes and 39 seconds into the second round. With the victory by submission, the 36-year-old native of Denham Springs, Louisiana made his successful Octagon debut, secured the third win in a row and improved to 19-7, 1 NC.

31-year-old Hubbard of Sterling, Illinois dropped to 17. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

Kurt Holobaugh submits Austin Hubbard in second round at UFC 292

Kurt Holobaugh gets the submission to become the #TUF31 lightweight winner ? #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/mTJPzIdhU3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 20, 2023

