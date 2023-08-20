Nikita Tszyu and Jack Brubaker battle it out in the main event at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, August 23. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at super welterweight. The event airs live on Kayo. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Unbeaten southpaw Nikita Tszyu (6-0, 5 KOs) was in action in May when he stopped Benjamin Bommber in the first round. In March, Sydney’s 25-year-old son of former undisputed super lightweight champion Kostya Tszyu and younger brother of Tim Tszyu defeated Bo Belbin via fourth-round TKO.

Jack Brubaker (17-4-2, 8 KOs) last fought in July when he scored a unanimous decision against Troy O’Meley. With the victory he rebounded from a pair of defeats and made his successful ring return. In April 2021, the 31-year-old native of Darkes Forest, NSW dropped a unanimous decision against Steve Spark, after being stopped in the fourth round by Tim Tszyu in December 2019.

The co-main event pits Liam Wilson against Carlos Maria Alanis in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Former world title contender Wilson (11-2, 7 KOs) of Caboolture, Queensland was in action in February when he challenged Emanuel Navarrete for WBO title, but was stopped in the ninth round. Undefeated Alanis (12-0, 4 KOs) of Rosario, Argentina won his previous bout in June by knockout in the sixth round against Marcos Gabriel Martinez.

Nikita Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker tickets

Nikita Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker tickets to witness all the action on Wednesday, August 23 at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia are on sale.

Tszyu vs Brubaker tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

Nikita Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker start time

Boxing fans can watch Nikita Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Wednesday, August 23. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEST. The PPV price is $59.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10 pm AEST.

Nikita Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker start time in Australia is scheduled for Wednesday, July 30 at 7 pm AEST in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart and Canberra, 6:30 pm ACST in Adelaide and Darwin, and 5 pm AWST in Perth.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Tszyu vs Brubaker from practically anywhere.

Tszyu vs Brubaker undercard

Among the bouts featured on Tszyu vs Brubaker undercard, Koen Mazoudier (11-2-1, 4 KOs) of Blacktown, NSW takes on Benjamin Hussain (9-2, 6 KOs) of Caboolture, QLD in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. As well, unbeaten Toese Vousiutu (5-0, 5 KOs) of Melbourne faces off Kiki Toa Leutele (10-2-2, 8 KOs) of Hawkes Bay, New Zealand in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

Plus, Luke Jackson (20-2, 8 KOs) of Hobart, Tasmania and Tyson Lantry (10-4, 5 KOs) of Maitland, NSW go head to head in a six-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Amber Amelia (2-1, 1 KOs) of Lake Macquarie, NSW and Erini Ramirez (1-1-1) of Melbourne duel in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. Rounding out the card, Haiti-born Ralph Etienne (1-0, 1 KOs) of Sydney and Sydney-based Amaeze Enyi of Townsville, QLD meet in a four-rounder at light heavyweight.

Tszyu vs Brubaker fight card

The current Tszyu vs Brubaker fight card can be found below.