Solomon Dacres defeats Chris Thompson by decision

Solomon Dacres came out on top when he faced Chris Thompson at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Saturday, August 19. The bout was featured on the Matchroom Boxing’s “NXTGEN” card, topped by Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 20.

British heavyweight defeated his opponent from South Africa by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds the scores were 98-92, 99-91 and 99-91.

With the victory, 29-year-old Dacres of Warley, West Midlands improved to 7-0, 2 KOs. 28-year-old Thompson of Gauteng, South Africa dropped to 12-5-1, 7 KOs and suffered his third defeat in a row.

