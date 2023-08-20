Subscribe
Solomon Dacres remains unbeaten with decision against Chris Thompson

NXTGEN: Yafai vs Frank

Parviz Iskenderov
Solomon Dacres defeats Chris Thompson by decision
Solomon Dacres and Chris Thompson in their bout at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on August 19, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Solomon Dacres came out on top when he faced Chris Thompson at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Saturday, August 19. The bout was featured on the Matchroom Boxing’s “NXTGEN” card, topped by Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 20.

British heavyweight defeated his opponent from South Africa by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds the scores were 98-92, 99-91 and 99-91.

With the victory, 29-year-old Dacres of Warley, West Midlands improved to 7-0, 2 KOs. 28-year-old Thompson of Gauteng, South Africa dropped to 12-5-1, 7 KOs and suffered his third defeat in a row.

Get NXTGEN: Yafai vs Frank full fight card results.

