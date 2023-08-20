UFC 292 Embedded 6: Tomorrow night I make history

UFC 292 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 6 rounds out the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, August 19. In the main event live on ESPN+ PPV, Aljamain Sterling defends his bantamweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley.

In Australia, UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, two-time strawweight champion, Zhang Weili defends her title against No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos.

Also on the card, Neil Magny and Ian Garry battle it out at welterweight. As well, Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz square off at bantamweight. Plus, Da’Mon Blackshear meets Mario Bautista also at bantamweight.

Among the prelims, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman makes his return against against Brad Tavares.

UFC 292 Embedded 6 features the athletes making weight, stepping on the scales and going face to face in front of the fans ahead of their respective bouts.