UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ PPV from TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, August 19. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

In the five-round main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3) of Uniondale, New York makes the fourth defense of his belt against No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley (16-1, 1 NC) of Helena, Montana.

In the five-round co-main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili (23-3) of China defends her title against No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos (13-2-1) of Brazil.

