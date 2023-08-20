UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs live on ESPN+ PPV from TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, August 19. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In Australia, UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the five-round main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3) of Uniondale, New York makes the fourth defense of his title against fellow-American and No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley of Helena, Montana.

In the five-round co-main event, two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili (23-3) of China defends her title against No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos (13-2-1) of Brazil.

Also on the PPV card, No. 11-ranked welterweight contender Neil Magny (28-11) of the United States faces undefeated No. 13 Ian Garry (12-0) of Ireland. Plus, Da’Mon Blackshear (14-5-1) and Mario Bautista (12-2) meet in an-all American clash at bantamweight.

In addition, Marlon Vera (20-8-1) of Ecuador and Pedro Munhoz (20-7) of Brazil square off also at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley start time

United States

Date: Saturday, August 19

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Prelims card: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT live on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, August 20

Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early prelims: 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley from practically anywhere.

UFC 292 fight card

Get UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Amanda Lemos – Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

Preliminary card

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh – The Ultimate Fighter 31 lightweight tournament final

Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson – The Ultimate Fighter 31 bantamweight tournament final

Early prelims