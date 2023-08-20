UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs live on ESPN+ PPV from TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, August 19. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.
In Australia, UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley airs on Sunday, August 20 live on Main Event on Kayo.
In the five-round main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3) of Uniondale, New York makes the fourth defense of his title against fellow-American and No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley of Helena, Montana.
In the five-round co-main event, two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili (23-3) of China defends her title against No. 5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos (13-2-1) of Brazil.
Also on the PPV card, No. 11-ranked welterweight contender Neil Magny (28-11) of the United States faces undefeated No. 13 Ian Garry (12-0) of Ireland. Plus, Da’Mon Blackshear (14-5-1) and Mario Bautista (12-2) meet in an-all American clash at bantamweight.
In addition, Marlon Vera (20-8-1) of Ecuador and Pedro Munhoz (20-7) of Brazil square off also at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.
UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley start time
United States
Date: Saturday, August 19
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT live on ESPN+
Australia
Date: Sunday, August 20
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early prelims: 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley from practically anywhere.
UFC 292 fight card
Get UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title
- Weili Zhang vs. Amanda Lemos – Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title
- Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry
- Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista
- Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz
Preliminary card
- Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
- Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
- Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh – The Ultimate Fighter 31 lightweight tournament final
- Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson – The Ultimate Fighter 31 bantamweight tournament final
Early prelims
- Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
- Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz