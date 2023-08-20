Subscribe
Weili Zhang retains title against Amanda Lemos at UFC 292

UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

Two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang came out victorious when she faced Amanda Lemos at TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, August 19. The pair squared off in the co-main event at UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, August 20 live on Kayo.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went the full distance. The scores were 50-43, 50-44 and 49-45, all in favor of the defending champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Zhang Weili improved to 24-3 and made the first successful defense of her belt in her second reign. The 34-year-old of Handan, China regained the title last November, when she submitted Carla Esparza in the second round.

No. 5-ranked 36-year-old contender Amanda Lemos of Belem, Brazil dropped to 13-3-1. The defeat snapped her two-win streak.

