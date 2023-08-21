Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 7, Week 3 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 22. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, Eli Aronov (6-0) of Israel faces fellow-unbeaten Zach Reese (5-0) of the United States at middleweight. Also on the card, Kaik Brito (16-4) of Brazil goes up against Oban Elliott (7-2) of Wales at welterweight.

As well, Isis Verbeek (4-1) of Netherlands takes on unbeaten Josefine Knutsson (5-0) at women’s strawweight. Plus, Luis Pajuelo (7-1) of Peru and unbeaten Robbie Ring (6-0) of the United States duel at featherweight. In addition, unbeaten Felipe dos Santos (7-0) of Brazil meets Luciano Pereira (13-1) of Uruguay at flyweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 59 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The start time is scheduled for Tuesday, August 8 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 59 from practically anywhere.

In Australia, the event airs live on Wednesday, August 23 at 10 am AEST.

DWCS 59 fight card

The current Dana White’s Contender Series 59 fight card looks as the following: