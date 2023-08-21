Subscribe
HomeMMA

Dana White’s Contender Series 59 fight card

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 7, Week 3

MMANewsUFC
Newswire

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 7, Week 3 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 22. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, Eli Aronov (6-0) of Israel faces fellow-unbeaten Zach Reese (5-0) of the United States at middleweight. Also on the card, Kaik Brito (16-4) of Brazil goes up against Oban Elliott (7-2) of Wales at welterweight.

As well, Isis Verbeek (4-1) of Netherlands takes on unbeaten Josefine Knutsson (5-0) at women’s strawweight. Plus, Luis Pajuelo (7-1) of Peru and unbeaten Robbie Ring (6-0) of the United States duel at featherweight. In addition, unbeaten Felipe dos Santos (7-0) of Brazil meets Luciano Pereira (13-1) of Uruguay at flyweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 59 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The start time is scheduled for Tuesday, August 8 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 59 from practically anywhere.

In Australia, the event airs live on Wednesday, August 23 at 10 am AEST.

Sign up for ESPN+

DWCS 59 fight card

The current Dana White’s Contender Series 59 fight card looks as the following:

  • Eli Aronov vs. Zachary Reese
  • Kaik Brito vs. Oban Elliott
  • Isis Verbeek vs. Josefine Lindgren Knutsson
  • Luis Pajuelo vs. Robbie Ring
  • Felipe dos Santos vs. Luciano Pereira

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.