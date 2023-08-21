Jared Anderson and Andriy Rudenko battle it out in the main event at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 26. The contest pits undefeated Toledo, Ohio-native against Ukrainian contender. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout live on ESPN+. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 27.

Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) was in action in July when he scored a unanimous decision against former world champion Charles Martin. Prior to that, the 23-year-old won all of his previous bouts inside the distance.

Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) last fought in January when he stopped Bojan Cestic in the second round. The 39-year-old of Dnipro, Ukraine makes his U.S. debut.

The co-main event features a 2016 Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) up against Kazakh southpaw Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

The main card opener pits a 2016 Uzbek Olympian Bakhodir Jalolov (12-0, 12 KOs) against a 2008 Nigerian Olympian Onoriode Ehwarieme (20-2, 19 KOs). The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko tickets

Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko tickets to witness all the action at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 26 are on sale.

Anderson vs Rudenko tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, TicketSmarter and Vivid Seats.

Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 26. The start time is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately midnight ET / 9 pm PT.

Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko start time in Australia

Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko live stream information for Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, August 27. The start time is scheduled for 12:30 pm AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2 pm AEST.

How to watch Anderson vs Rudenko in other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Anderson vs Rudenko from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Anderson vs Rudenko undercard

Among the bouts featured on Anderson vs Rudenko undercard, Bruce Carrington (8-0, 5 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York faces off Angel Antonio Contreras (13-6-2, 7 KOs) of Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at featherweight.

As well, unbeaten prospect Nico Ali Walsh (8-0-1, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, takes on Sona Akale (7-1, 4 KOs) of Saint Paul, Minnesota. The pair goes head to head in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Plus, unbeaten Abdullah Mason (9-0, 8 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio goes up against Cesar Villarraga (10-7-1, 5 KOs) of Bogota, Colombia. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at lightweight.

Also on the card a ten-round junior lightweight bout between Filipino Olympian Charly Suarez (15-0, 9 KOs) and Dominican Yohan Vasquez (25-3, 20 KOs). In addition, Kazakh Olympian Ablaikhan Zhussupov (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Wiston Campos (33-11-6, 19 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

Rounding out the card, Tulsa-born, Las Vegas-based Jeremiah Milton (10-0, 7 KOs) duels Craig Lewis (15-6-1, 8 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

Anderson vs Rudenko fight card

The current Anderson vs Rudenko fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Efe Ajagba vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard