Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois battle it out in the main event at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26. The contest features undefeated unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion of Ukraine up against WBA mandatory challenger of the UK. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The date when Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 27.

Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) was in action last August when he took a split decision against former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in the rematch. In September 2021, the 36-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight champion of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine scored a unanimous decision against “AJ” and claimed the belts.

Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs), who hold 95% knockout-to-win percentage, last fought in December 2022, when he TKO’d Kevin Lerena in the third round and secured his fourth stoppage win in a row. In June the same year, the 25-year-old native of Greenwich, London eliminated Trevor Bryan in Round 4. His sole career defeat goes back to November 2020, when he was KO’d by Joe Joyce in the 10th round.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 26. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 27. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. The PPV price is $29.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 6:30 am AEST.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois in other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Usyk vs Dubois from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Usyk vs Dubois undercard

Among the bouts featured on Usyk vs Dubois undercard, undefeated Denys Berinchyk (17-0, 9 KOs) of Kiev, Ukraine takes on Anthony Yigit (27-3-1, 10 KOs) of Stockholm, Sweden. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at lightweight.

As well, unbeaten Dmytro Mytrofanov (13-0-1, 6 KOs) of Chernigov, Ukraine faces undefeated Brit Hamzah Sheeraz (17-0, 13 KOs) of Ilford, Essex. The pair goes head to head in a 12-rounder at middleweight.

Plus, Wroclaw-born, Kiev-based Daniel Lapin (7-0, 1 KOs) meets Aro Schwartz (20-6-1, 13 KOs) of Karlsruhe, Germany. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

In addition, Fiodor Czerkaszyn (22-0, 14 KOs) of Warsaw, Poland by way of Kharkiv, Ukraine squares off against Congo-born Anauel Ngamissengue (12-0, 8 KOs) of Val-d’Oise, France. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight.

Usyk vs Dubois fight card

The current Usyk vs Dubois fight card looks as the following: