Oscar Collazo vs Garen Diagan date, time, how to watch, undercard

Collazo defends WBO minimumweight title against Diagan in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Oscar Collazo vs Garen Diagan start time, undercard, live stream info confirmed
Oscar Collazo in his bout against Melvin Jerusalem at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, USA on May 27, 2023 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Oscar Collazo and Garen Diagan battle it out in the main event at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 26. The contest features Newark, New Jersey’s newly-crowned WBO minimumweight champion up against contender from the Philippines. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout live on DAZN.

The date when Oscar Collazo vs Garen Diagan airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 27.

Undefeated 26-year-old Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt that he claimed against former champion Melvin Jerusalem in May. 27-year-old Diagan (10-3, 5 KOs) makes his first attempt to land a world title and is looking for his third win in a row.

The co-main event pits NABF super flyweight titleholder Juan Carlos Camacho (15-1, 7KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico against Jorge Orozco (17-3-2, 11 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Oscar Collazo vs Garen Diagan start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Oscar Collazo vs Garen Diagan live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, August 26. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

Oscar Collazo vs Garen Diagan start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Oscar Collazo vs Garen Diagan live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, August 27. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 12:30 pm AEST.

Collazo vs Diagan undercard

Among the bouts featured on Collazo vs Diagan undercard, former WBO light flyweight champion Angel Acosta (23-4, 22 KOs) faces former title challenger Carlos Buitrago (37-9-1, 21 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua. The pair squares off in a 10-round bout with a vacant WBO International flyweight title on the line.

As well, Yan Carlos Santana (8-0, 8 KOs) of Dominican Republic and Jostin Ortiz (4-0, 3 KOs) of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico go head to head in a six-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Yair Gallardo (4-0, 4 KOs) of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico by way of Chihuahua, Mexico meets Kevin Johnson (3-1, 1 KO) of Wichita, Kansas in a six-rounder at cruiserweight.

In addition, Yariel Santiago (7-0, 2 KOs) of Rio Piedras and Jose Del Valle (5-11- 3,1 KO) of Bayamon duel in the six-round all-Puerto Rican clash at lightweight.

Rounding out the card, Jean Pagan, the son of veteran Olympic coach Luis Pagan, and Jose Diaz, the cousin of former title challenger Christopher Diaz, make their pro boxing debut in the respective four-round bouts.

Collazo vs Diagan fight card

The current Collazo vs Diagan fight card looks as the following:

  • Oscar Collazo vs. Garen Diagan, 12 rounds, minimumweight – Collazo’s WBO minimumweight title
  • Juan Carlos Camacho vs. Jorge Orozco, 10 rounds, super flyweight – Camacho’s NABF super flyweight title
  • Angel Acosta vs. Carlos Buitrago, 10 rounds, flyweight – vacant WBO International flyweight title
  • Yan Santana vs. Jostin Ortiz, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Yair Gallardo vs. Kevin Johnson, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Yariel Santiago vs. Jose Del Valle, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Jean Pagan vs. TBA, 4 rounds
  • Jose Diaz vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight

