Subscribe
HomeMMA

PFL 9 fight card, date, time, tickets, how to watch, Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs

2023 PFL Playoffs: Welterweights & Lightweights

MMANews
Newswire
PFL 9 2023 Playoff Collard vs Burgos fight card, start time, tickets info confirmed
Clay Collard | PFL

Professional Fighters League returns to Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, August 23 with PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos. The fight card features 2023 Playoffs in the welterweight and lightweight classes. The winners advance to PFL World Championship with $1 million at stake. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the main event, Clay Collard (23-10) and Shane Burgos (16-4) square off in the all-American Playoff at lightweight. The co-main event is the second Playoff at lightweight, pitting Olivier Aubin-Mercier (19-5) of Canada against Bruno Miranda (16-3) of Brazil.

Also on the card, Sadibou Sy (15-6-2) of Sweden and Carlos Leal (19-4) of Brazil go head to head in the Playoff at welterweight. In another Playoff at welterweight, Magomed Magomedkerimov (32-6) goes up against Solomon Renfro (11-3) of the United States.

In addition, Muhammad Ali’s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh (4-1) and fellow-American Ed Davis (2-1) meet in an amateur showcase bout at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Thursday, August 24.

PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs tickets

Tickets for PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, August 23 are on sale.

Tickets can be purchased through StubHub, TicketNetwork and TicketSmarter.

PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs start time

United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs live stream on ESPN+. The date is Wednesday, August 23. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Sign up for ESPN+

Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs live stream on Stan Sport. The date is Thursday, August 24. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 8:30 am AEST.

Other countries

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs from practically anywhere.

PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs fight card

The current PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos – Lightweight Playoff
  • Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda – Lightweight Playoff
  • Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal – Welterweight Playoff
  • Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro – Welterweight Playoff
  • Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ed Davis

Prelims

  • Alexei Pergande vs. Shawn Stefanelli
  • Mostafa Rashed Neda vs. Korey Kuppe
  • Abigail Montes vs. Michelle Montague
  • Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. David Zelner
  • John Caldone vs. Nathaniel Grimard

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.