Professional Fighters League returns to Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, August 23 with PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos. The fight card features 2023 Playoffs in the welterweight and lightweight classes. The winners advance to PFL World Championship with $1 million at stake. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the main event, Clay Collard (23-10) and Shane Burgos (16-4) square off in the all-American Playoff at lightweight. The co-main event is the second Playoff at lightweight, pitting Olivier Aubin-Mercier (19-5) of Canada against Bruno Miranda (16-3) of Brazil.

Also on the card, Sadibou Sy (15-6-2) of Sweden and Carlos Leal (19-4) of Brazil go head to head in the Playoff at welterweight. In another Playoff at welterweight, Magomed Magomedkerimov (32-6) goes up against Solomon Renfro (11-3) of the United States.

In addition, Muhammad Ali’s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh (4-1) and fellow-American Ed Davis (2-1) meet in an amateur showcase bout at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Thursday, August 24.

PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs tickets

Tickets for PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, August 23 are on sale.

Tickets can be purchased through StubHub, TicketNetwork and TicketSmarter.

PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs start time

United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs live stream on ESPN+. The date is Wednesday, August 23. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs live stream on Stan Sport. The date is Thursday, August 24. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 8:30 am AEST.

Other countries

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs from practically anywhere.

PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs fight card

The current PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos – Lightweight Playoff

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda – Lightweight Playoff

Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal – Welterweight Playoff

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro – Welterweight Playoff

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ed Davis

Prelims