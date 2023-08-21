Subscribe
UFC Singapore 2023 fight card – Holloway vs The Korean Zombie

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Singapore with its first visit for 2023 on Saturday, August 26 with the UFC Fight Night card, taking place at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The main event live on ESPN+ is a five-round featherweight battle between Max “Blessed” Holloway and Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie”.

Former champion Max Holloway (24-7) was in action in April, when he scored a unanimous decision against Arnold Allen. With the victory, the 31-year-old native of Honolulu, Hawaii rebounded from the defeat suffered in his trilogy fight with reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski in July 2022.

Former title challenger Jung Chan-sung (17-7) last fought in April 2022, when he challenged Volkanovski for the belt, but was stopped in the fourth round. In June 2019, the 36-year-old No. 8-ranked contender of Pohang, South Korea scored a unanimous decision against Dan Ige.

The co-main event is an all-American light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. Former title challenger Smith (36-18) of Corpus Christi, Texas is looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats against Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev. Spann (21-8) of Memphis, Tennessee is coming off the defeat against Nikita Krylov, which snapped his two-win streak.

Also on the main card, Giga Chikadze (14-3) of Georgia and Alex Caceres (21-13) of the United States square off at featherweight. Plus, unbeaten Rinya Nakamura (7-0) of Japan faces Fernie Garcia (10-3) of the United States at bantamweight, Erin Blanchfield (11-1) of the United States takes on Taila Santos (19-2) of Brazil at women’s flyweight and Junior Tafa (4-1) of Australia meets Parker Porter (14-8) of the United States at heavyweight.

On the top of prelims, Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-1) of Dominican Republic and Lukasz Brzeski (8-3-1) of Poland battle it out at heavyweight. Among other bouts, Toshiomi Kazama (10-3) of Japan goes up against Garrett Armfield (8-3) of the United States at bantamweight, Chidi Njokuani (22-9) of the United States faces off Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-6) of Poland at middleweight and Song Kenan (18-7) of China duels Rolando Bedoya (14-2) of Peru at welterweight.

As well, Billy Goff (8-2) of the United States battles Yusaku Kinoshita (6-2) of Japan at welterweight and Liang Na (19-6) of China fights JJ Aldrich (11-6) of the United States at women’s flyweight. In addition, Seung Woo Choi (10-6) of Korea and Jarno Errens (13-4-1) of Netherlands go head to head at featherweight.

UFC Singapore 2023 fight card

The current UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
  • Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
  • Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia
  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
  • Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Preliminary card

  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski
  • Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya
  • Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita
  • Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich
  • Choi Seung-woo vs. Jarno Errens

