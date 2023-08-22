Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is set for his ring return on Saturday, October 7 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where he faces fellow former world champion Joe Smith Jr. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at cruiserweight. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

Former WBO super middleweight champion Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) was scheduled to battle it out in March against Gabriel Rosado at light heavyweight. The contest was canceled after “Zurdo” missed weight.

In his previous bout last November, Ramirez challenged Dmitry Bivol for his WBA light heavyweight belt, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. The 32-year-old native of Mazatlan, Mexico landed the WBO super middleweight strap back in April 2016 by UD against Arthur Abraham, and made five successful championship defenses.

“I am ready to take over the cruiserweight division and prove to myself that I can add another championship belt to my resume,” said Gilberto Ramirez. “I want to thank all of my fans, Golden Boy, DAZN, the WBA, and my entire team that have supported me through this season of change. We are ready to face a hungry opponent in Joe Smith Jr. who is used to being an underdog. I know both of us wanted this fight at light heavyweight a few years back, but I’m glad we can make it now. See you all in Las Vegas!”

Former WBO light heavyweight champion Smith Jr (28-4, 22 KOs) claimed the belt by majority decision against Maxim Vlasov in April 2021 and made one successful defense via ninth-round TKO against Steve Geffrard in January 2022. Long Island, New York’s 33-year-old last fought in June 2022, when he faced Artur Beterbiev in the championship unification and lost the title via second-round TKO.

“It feels great to return to the ring in a big way on October 7 against ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez,” said Joe Smith Jr. “I was having a rough time this year, then we tragically lost my brother Alex on top of it all. I miss him and know he will be with me when I step into that ring. He was always proud of me and he would be happy to see me back. I can’t wait to show the world the Common Man is back and hope my performance can bring some happiness and inspiration back to my family.”

The bouts featured on Zurdo vs Smith undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

“For almost 15 years, ‘Zurdo’ beat everyone who stepped into the ring, becoming a world champion and the most feared man in the super middleweight division in the process,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “But coming off a loss and with a new weight division to conquer, there is a renewed fire in Zurdo’s eyes. I expect an impressive outing and a first step towards a cruiserweight world championship.”

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.