Richardson Hitchins and Jose Zepeda square off in the main event live on DAZN from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on Saturday, September 23. A pair of undercard bouts and a trio of Floridian fighters have been announced today, rounding out the lineup of action.

Orestes Velazquez goes up against Mohamed Soumaoro in a 10-round super lightweight bout, kicking off the main card. Khalil Coe faces Kenmon Evans in an eight-round light heavyweight clash, headlining the prelims.

Orestes Velazquez (7-0, 6 KOs) of Miami, Florida brings to the ring his WBA International super lightweight title. In his previous outing in March, Cuba-born 30-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Marcelino Nicolas Lopez. 30-year-old Mohamed Soumaoro (13-1, 6 KOs) of Montreal, Canada by way of Conakry, Guinea last fought also in March when he stopped Angel Vazquez Lupercio in the eighth round and secured his third win in a row.

Jersey City, New Jersey’s 27-year-old Khalil Coe (6-0-1, 4 KOs) is coming off the win by TKO in the seventh round against Buneet Bisla in June. 31-year-old Kenmon Evans (10-1-1, 3 KOs) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida lost his previous bout in June by unanimous decision against Clay Waterman and suffered his first career defeat.

Headlining the show, Richardson Hitchins defends his IBF North American super lightweight title against Jose Zepeda. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. The vacant WBC ‘Silver’ belt is also on the line.

In the co-main event, WBA and WBC champion Jessica McCaskill (12-3 5 KOs) and WBO titleholder Sandy Ryan (6-1 2 KOs) square off in the 10-round welterweight championship unification. Also on the main card, Austin Williams (14-0 10 KOs) and Steve Rolls (22-2 12 KOs) meet in a 10-round bout with the IBF North American middleweight title at stake.

The “Before The Bell” preliminary card features Jeovanny Estela (12-0, 3 KOs) of Orlando, Florida in an eight-rounder at super welterweight, Jasmine Artiga (10-0-1, 5 KOs) of Tampa, Florida in an eight-rounder at super flyweight and Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez (3-0, 2 KOs) of Dade City, Florida in a four-rounder at bantamweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be announced shortly.

Hitchins vs Zepeda fight card

The current Hitchins vs Zepeda fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBC Silver and IBF North American super lightweight titles

Jessica McCaskill vs. Sandy Ryan, 10 rounds, welterweight – McCaskill’s WBA and WBC titles, Ryan’s WBO title

Austin Williams vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, middleweight

Orestes Velazquez vs. Mohamed Soumaoro, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims

Khalil Coe vs. Kenmon Evans, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Jeovanny Estela vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Jasmine Artiga vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super flyweight

Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez vs. TBA, 4 rounds, bantamweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 24.