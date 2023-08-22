Mikaela Mayer vs Silvia Bortot on Sep 2 in Manchester

Former unified super featherweight world champion Mikaela Mayer is back in the ring in the UK on Saturday, September 2 at AO Arena in Manchester where she faces Silvia Bortot. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at junior welterweight. The contest is featured on the card topped by Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2.

A 2016 U.S. Olympian Mayer (18-1, 5 KOs) was in action in April, when she earned a unanimous decision against Lucy Wildheart. With the victory, the 33-year-old native of Woodland Hills, California rebounded from the defeat suffered last October against Alycia Baumgardner in their super featherweight championship unification.

“It’s my sixth year as a pro, but I’ve never felt better,” Mikaela Mayer said. “My run at 130 was a ton of fun and something I’m proud of, but it’s time for a new chapter. It’s time to combine my experience with my size and see what I can accomplish. This fight is at 142 pounds, but 147 is the next hot division in women’s boxing, and that’s where I’m headed.”

Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KOs) of Motta di Livenza, Italy last fought in May, when she dropped a split decision against Flora Pili, which snapped her three-win streak. In 2022, the 38-year-old former European super lightweight champion defeated Katarina Vistica and Aleksandra Vujovic by points, and scored the fourth-round KO against Borislava Goranova.

In the main event, Liverpool’s former WBO light middleweight champion Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) faces Chris Eubank Jr (32-3-0, 23 KOs) of Hove, East Sussex in the rematch. The pair first fought in January at the same venue, where Smith took the win via fourth-round TKO.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch the event live on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.