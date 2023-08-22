Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Nikita Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker weigh-in results

Tszyu vs Brubaker at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia

BoxingNews
Newswire
Nikita Tszyu weigh-in
Nikita Tszyu | No Limit Boxing

Undefeated southpaw Nikita Tszyu (6-0, 5 KOs) and Jack Brubaker (17-4-2, 8 KOs) square off in the main event live on Kayo from The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, August 23. The contest features Sydney’s son of former undisputed super lightweight champion Kostya Tszyu and younger brother of Tim Tszyu up against native of Darkes Forest, NSW. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super welterweight.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, former world title contender Liam Wilson (11-2, 7 KOs) of Caboolture, Queensland faces unbeaten Carlos Maria Alanis (12-0, 4 KOs) of Rosario, Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Also on the card, Koen Mazoudier (11-2-1, 4 KOs) of Blacktown, NSW faces Benjamin Hussain (9-2, 6 KOs) of Caboolture, Queensland in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. As well, undefeated Toese Vousiutu (5-0, 5 KOs) of Melbourne takes on Kiki Toa Leutele (10-2-2, 8 KOs) of Hawkes Bay, New Zealand in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Luke Jackson (20-2, 8 KOs) of Hobart, Tasmania battles it out against Tyson Lantry (10-4, 5 KOs) of Maitland, NSW in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Get Tszyu vs Brubaker full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Tszyu vs Brubaker fight card

  • Nikita Tszyu vs. Jack Brubaker, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Liam Wilson vs. Carlos Alanis, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Koen Mazoudier vs. Benjamin Hussain, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Toese Vousiutu vs. Kiki Toa Leutele, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Luke Jackson vs. Tyson Lantry, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Amber Amelia vs. Erini Ramirez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Ralph Etienne vs. Amaeze Enyi, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.