Nikita Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker weigh-in results

Undefeated southpaw Nikita Tszyu (6-0, 5 KOs) and Jack Brubaker (17-4-2, 8 KOs) square off in the main event live on Kayo from The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, August 23. The contest features Sydney’s son of former undisputed super lightweight champion Kostya Tszyu and younger brother of Tim Tszyu up against native of Darkes Forest, NSW. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super welterweight.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, former world title contender Liam Wilson (11-2, 7 KOs) of Caboolture, Queensland faces unbeaten Carlos Maria Alanis (12-0, 4 KOs) of Rosario, Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Also on the card, Koen Mazoudier (11-2-1, 4 KOs) of Blacktown, NSW faces Benjamin Hussain (9-2, 6 KOs) of Caboolture, Queensland in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. As well, undefeated Toese Vousiutu (5-0, 5 KOs) of Melbourne takes on Kiki Toa Leutele (10-2-2, 8 KOs) of Hawkes Bay, New Zealand in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Luke Jackson (20-2, 8 KOs) of Hobart, Tasmania battles it out against Tyson Lantry (10-4, 5 KOs) of Maitland, NSW in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Tszyu vs Brubaker fight card