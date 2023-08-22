PFL 9 weigh-in results, Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoff

PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos airs live on ESPN+ from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, August 23. The event features the 2023 Playoffs in the welterweight and lightweight classes. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the all-American main event, Clay Collard (23-10) and Shane Burgos (16-4) battle it out in the Playoff at lightweight. In the co-main event, Canada’s Olivier Aubin-Mercier (19-5) faces Brazil’s Bruno Miranda (16-3) in the second Playoff at lightweight.

Also on the card, Sweden’s Sadibou Sy (15-6-2) takes on Brazil’s Carlos Leal (19-4) in the Playoff at welterweight. As well, Magomed Magomedkerimov (32-6) goes up against Solomon Renfro (11-3) of the United States in another Playoff at welterweight. Plus, Muhammad Ali’s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh (4-1) meets fellow-American Ed Davis (2-1) in an amateur showcase bout at lightweight.

Get the full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos airs on Thursday, August 24 live on Stan Sport.

PFL 9 – 2023 Playoff fight card

Main card

Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos – Lightweight Playoff

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda – Lightweight Playoff

Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal – Welterweight Playoff

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro – Welterweight Playoff

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ed Davis

Prelims