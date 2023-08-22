Subscribe
UFC 293 free fight: Israel Adesanya KO’s Alex Pereira to reclaim middleweight title

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

Two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is back in action on Sunday, September 10 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, where he defends his title against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 live on pay-per-view. Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, the promotion released a free video, featuring Nigeria-born, New Zealand-based champion in his previous bout against old rival Alex Pereira.

Prior to their clash at UFC 287, Adesanya and Pereira fought three times. The latter won their first two kickboxing bouts, as well as claimed the UFC middleweight belt via fifth-round TKO of their first fight inside the Octagon in November 2022.

Israel Adesanya paid back and ultimately took the revenge this past April, when he knocked Alex Pereira out in the second round. With the victory, he reclaimed the title and became a two-time champion.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live stream on Kayo.

In the United States, the event airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

