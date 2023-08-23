Two-time boxing world champion Savannah Marshall is a new addition to the Professional Fighters League athlete roster, and set to make her MMA debut. UK star joins Claressa Shields, Amanda Serrano, Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison to launch PFLW.

PFLW “will put the focus on women in combat sports while continuing the PFL’s fighter first merit-based approach to MMA,” reads the announcement.

“I want to welcome two-time boxing world champion, Savannah Marshall to the Professional Fighters League,” said Peter Murray, PFL CEO. “It’s an exciting time for PFL as we officially launch PFLW, and the addition of Savannah Marshall strengthens the best global roster of women in combat sports. PFLW is committed to the empowerment and equality of all female athletes and provides a dedicated platform for women to become PFL MMA champions.”

Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) was in action in July, when she took a majority decision against Franchon Crews-Dezurn and landed the undisputed super middleweight title. In October 2022, the 32-year-old native of Hartlepool, England suffered her first career defeat, when she faced Shields for the undisputed middleweight crown and dropped a unanimous decision.

“I am thrilled to begin my journey in MMA with The Professional Fighters League,” said Savannah Marshall. “I am proud to join the most talented female combat sports athletes in the world and continue to raise the profile of women in sports through PFLW.”

More information is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.