Catterall vs Linares undercard: Peter McGrail faces Fran Mendoza on Oct 21 in Liverpool

Catterall vs Linares live on DAZN from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England

Peter McGrail vs Fran Mendoza on Oct 21 in Liverpool
Peter McGrail | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Peter McGrail is back in the ring on Saturday, October 21 at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, where he faces Fran Mendoza. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, the local favorite challenges fellow-unbeaten Colombian for the vacant WBA Continental super bantamweight title. The 10-round contest is featured on the card, topped by Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares.

The event airs live stream on DAZN.

McGrail (7-0, 5 KOs) was in action in March when he scored a unanimous decision against Nicolas Nahuel Botelli. In 2022, the 27-year-old native of Liverpool won four bouts inside the distance against Hironori Miyake, Alexander Espinoza, Uriel Lopez Juarez and Alexandru Ionita.

Mendoza (7-0, 7 KOs) last fought in June when he earned a UD against Jonathan Santana. In March, San Antero, Colombia’s 26-year-old, based in Vitoria, Spain, similarly defeated Ricardo Martinez.

In the main event, British Jack Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs) of Chorley, Lancashire defends his WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title against former world champion Jorge Linares (47-8, 29 KOs) of Tokyo, Japan by way of Barinas, Venezuela. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also joining Catterall vs Linares undercard, unbeaten Brit Shabaz Masoud (11-0, 4 KOs) of Rochdale, Lancashire defends his WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight belt against Jose Sanmartin (34-7-1, 21 KOs) of Colombia. As well, Aqib Fiaz (12-0, 1 KO) and Reece Bellotti (16-5, 13 KOs) go head to head for the Commonwealth super featherweight strap, serving as a British title eliminator.

Plus, Paddy Lacey (8-0, 1 KO) takes on Owen Kirk (3-1-2) in a six-rounder at middleweight and Khaleel Majid (11-0, 3 KOs) meets Tom Farrell (21-7, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. In addition, Campbell Hatton (13-0, 5 KOs) goes through the ropes against a to be announced opponent at super lightweight.

Catterall vs Linares fight card

The current Catterall vs Linares fight card looks as the following:

  • Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Catterall’s WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title
  • Peter McGrail vs. Fran Mendoza, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – vacant Commonwealth title
  • Shabaz Masoud vs. Jose Sanmartin, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Aqib Fiaz vs. Reece Bellotti, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant Commonwealth title
  • Paddy Lacey vs. Owen Kirk, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Khaleel Majid vs. Tom Farrell, 8 rounds, super lightweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 22.

