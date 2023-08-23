Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 7, Week 3 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 59 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, August 22. The event features four bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card, Zach Reese (5-0) of the United States and Eli Aronov (6-0) of Israel square off at middleweight. Among other bouts, Oban Elliott (7-2) of Wales and Kaik Brito (16-4) of Brazil go head to head at welterweight.

Plus, Isis Verbeek (4-1) of Netherlands and Josefine Knutsson (5-0) of Sweden meet at women’s strawweight. Kicking off the action, Robbie Ring (6-0) of the United States and Luis Pajuelo (7-1) of Peru duel at featherweight

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, August 23.

Dana White’s Contender Series 59 start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, August 22

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Date: Wednesday, August 23

Time: 10 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 59 from practically anywhere.

Dana White’s Contender Series 59 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 59 fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Eli Aronov vs. Zachary Reese

Kaik Brito vs. Oban Elliott

Isis Verbeek vs. Josefine Lindgren Knutsson

Luis Pajuelo vs. Robbie Ring

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 59 results, UFC President Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.