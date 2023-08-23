Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 7, Week 3 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 59 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, August 22. The event features four bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.
On the top of fight card, Zach Reese (5-0) of the United States and Eli Aronov (6-0) of Israel square off at middleweight. Among other bouts, Oban Elliott (7-2) of Wales and Kaik Brito (16-4) of Brazil go head to head at welterweight.
Plus, Isis Verbeek (4-1) of Netherlands and Josefine Knutsson (5-0) of Sweden meet at women’s strawweight. Kicking off the action, Robbie Ring (6-0) of the United States and Luis Pajuelo (7-1) of Peru duel at featherweight
In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, August 23.
Dana White’s Contender Series 59 start time
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, August 22
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Date: Wednesday, August 23
Time: 10 am AEST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 59 from practically anywhere.
Dana White’s Contender Series 59 results
Get Dana White’s Contender Series 59 fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Eli Aronov vs. Zachary Reese
- Kaik Brito vs. Oban Elliott
- Isis Verbeek vs. Josefine Lindgren Knutsson
- Luis Pajuelo vs. Robbie Ring
UFC contract winners
Following the DWCS 59 results, UFC President Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.