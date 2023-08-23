Subscribe
Tszyu vs Brubaker results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Nikita Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker live from The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia

Stream Nikita Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker live results from Sydney, Australia
Nikita Tszyu and Jack Brubaker come face to face at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, NSW, Australia on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 | No Limit Boxing

Nikita Tszyu and Jack Brubaker battle it out in the main event live stream from The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, August 23. The contest pits Sydney’s unbeaten son of former undisputed super lightweight champion Kostya Tszyu and younger brother of Tim Tszyu against native of Darkes Forest, NSW and “The Soul Taker’s” old rival. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super welterweight.

25-year-old Tszyu (6-0, 5 KOs) won his previous bout in May via fourth-round TKO against Benjamin Bommber. 31-year-old Brubaker (17-4-2, 8 KOs) made his ring return in July, scoring a unanimous decision against Troy O’Meley.

In the co-main event, former world title challenger Liam Wilson (11-2, 7 KOs) of Caboolture, Queensland takes on Carlos Maria Alanis (12-0, 4 KOs) of Rosario, Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Among other Tszyu vs Brubaker undercard bouts, Melbourne’s unbeaten Toese Vousiutu (5-0, 5 KOs) and Kiki Toa Leutele (10-2-2, 8 KOs) of Hawkes Bay, New Zealand go head to head in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Benjamin Hussain (9-2, 6 KOs) of Caboolture, QLD and Koen Mazoudier (11-2-1, 4 KOs) of Blacktown, NSW square off in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Tyson Lantry (10-4, 5 KOs) of Maitland, NSW and Luke Jackson (20-2, 8 KOs) of Hobart, Tasmania meet in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Among the prelims, Haiti-born Ralph Etienne (1-0, 1 KOs) takes on fellow Sydney-based Amaeze Enyi of Townsville, QLD in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Erini Ramirez (1-1-1) of Melbourne, VIC faces Amber Amelia (2-1, 1 KOs) of Lake Macquarie, NSW in a four-rounder at super bantamweight.

Nikita Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker start time

Australia

Main Event on Kayo
Date: Wednesday, August 23
Time: 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST
Prelims: 6 pm AEST / 4 pm AWST

Other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Tszyu vs Brubaker from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Tszyu vs Brubaker fight card

Get Tszyu vs Brubaker full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Nikita Tszyu vs. Jack Brubaker, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Liam Wilson vs. Carlos Alanis, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Toese Vousiutu vs. Kiki Toa Leutele, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Koen Mazoudier vs. Benjamin Hussain, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Luke Jackson vs. Tyson Lantry, 6 rounds, lightweight

Prelims

  • Ralph Etienne vs. Amaeze Enyi, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Amber Amelia vs. Erini Ramirez, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Nikita Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker results

